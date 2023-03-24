×
News
Doga Kobo Announces Original TV Anime Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author Yūki Yaku writes scripts for anime

Doga Kobo announced on Friday that it is producing an original television anime series titled Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai) that will air in 2024. The anime will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo.

© JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

The youth story will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita (Eromanga Sensei) is directing the series at Doga Kobo. popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku (Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Sources: Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime's website, MoCa News

