Oshi no Ko Manga Gets Stage Play for '2.5D Stage Play' Arc

Stage play opens in December; anime of same arc gets recap episode on September 4

Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga is getting a stage play adaptation at Theater H in Tokyo from December 13-22 and at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29. The play will adapt the "2.5D Stage Play" arc of the manga. The same arc is featured in the ongoing second season of the anime, which is having a recap episode on September 4 for the season thus far. The arc's story focuses on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade," which will also be performed as a play-within-a-play. The staff unveiled a visual for the Oshi no Ko stage play, as well as a video and visual for the "Tokyo Blade the Stage" play.

Image via Tokyo Blade the Stage play's website © 鮫島アビ子／舞台『東京ブレイド』製作委員会 , 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

The stage play stars:

Rio Komiya as Aqua (Blade in Tokyo Blade)

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Shintaro Anzai as Taiki Himekawa

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Momoka Satake as Kana Arima

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Mirai Uchida as Akane Kurokawa

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Naotake Tsuchiya as Melt Narushima

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Ryō Kitamura as Sakuya Kamoshida

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Marina Tanoue as Abiko Samejima

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Mahiro Hiratai as Yoriko Kichijо̄ji

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Kousuke Kujirai as Sumiaki Raida

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Ryoma Baba as GOA

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Shun Ishida as Rio Mitano

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Keiichi Sugiyama as Yūki Satomi

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Naoto Tada as Ryо̄ma Funato

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Shūhei Miura as Kiiro Hayashibara

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Sachi Nagata as Koyuki Yoshidomi

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Arisa Koga as Mei Adashino

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Seiya Shirasaki as Sо̄ta Umiji

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Shogo Samukawa as Tanji Yamanaka

Image via Oshi no Ko stage play's website © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・演劇【推しの子】製作委員会

Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and writing the script and lyrics. Syunsuke Wada and NeruHaruki are composing the music.

The second season premiered on July 3 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. It is also streaming simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs.

The first television anime seasonpremiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga started its final arc on June 27.