Oshi no Ko Manga Gets Stage Play for '2.5D Stage Play' Arc
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga is getting a stage play adaptation at Theater H in Tokyo from December 13-22 and at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29. The play will adapt the "2.5D Stage Play" arc of the manga. The same arc is featured in the ongoing second season of the anime, which is having a recap episode on September 4 for the season thus far. The arc's story focuses on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade," which will also be performed as a play-within-a-play. The staff unveiled a visual for the Oshi no Ko stage play, as well as a video and visual for the "Tokyo Blade the Stage" play.
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮ 舞台『#東京ブレイド』 上演決定！？ ╰━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━╯ https://marv.jp/special/theate(@theater_lalalai)August 28
The stage play stars:
Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and writing the script and lyrics. Syunsuke Wada and NeruHaruki are composing the music.
The second season premiered on July 3 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. It is also streaming simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs.
The first television anime seasonpremiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."
Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Yokoyari (Scum's Wish) launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga started its final arc on June 27.
Sources: Oshi no Ko stage play's website, Oshi no Ko anime's website via Yaraon!, Tokyo Blade the Stage play'swebsite, Comic Natalie