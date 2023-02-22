1st Crayon Shin-chan 3D CG Anime Film's Trailer Reveals August 4 Opening

Shin-chan gains super powers

The official Twitter account for Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climatic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3DCG anime film, unveiled a trailer and teaser visual for the film. The trailer highlights footage from the project's original pilot film, previews the story in which the title kindergartener Shin-chan gains super powers, and reveals the film's August 4 opening date.

The tagline on the visual reads, "Saying stuff like 'There's no future for this country' ... that's a myth of grown-ups."

The film will be the 31st in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , and it took seven years to make from the planning stages. Hitoshi Ōne ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? screenplay; director for live-action Akihabara @ DEEP , Bakuman. adaptations) is both directing the film and writing the screenplay. Shirogumi Inc. is animating the film.

The 30th film in the franchise , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , opened in Japan in April 2022 and debuted at #2 in its first weekend.