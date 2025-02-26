2025 Crayon Shin-chan Film's Trailer Reveals August 8 Opening

The official website for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers), the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, unveiled a new trailer and visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals the film's August 8 opening date.

Image via Crayon Shin-chan's X/Twitter account ©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2025

Crayon Shin-chan

franchise

The film will be the 32nd 2D animated film in theseries. The "series' first dance entertainment movie" will take place in India, the first time a film in thewill take place in the country. (Theis very popular in India.) Shinnosuke and the members of the Kasukabe Defense Force dance in the film.

Masakazu Hashimoto , who has previously directed many films in the franchise including the 30th film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , is directing the new film. Kimiko Ueno ( Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shinkon Ryokō Hurricane ) is returning to the franchise to write the screenplay.

The 31st 2D animated film in the franchise , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), premiered in Japan on August 9. The film opened in Japan at #2. The film sold 365,000 tickets and earned 455,302,200 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days, and sold 510,000 tickets and earned 636 million yen (about US$4.32 million) in its first four days including Monday (August 10 was the Mountain Day holiday in Japan).