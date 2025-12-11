Voice Actor Jim Ward Dies at 66

Ward played Qwark in Ratchet and Clank , Jack Krauser in Resident Evil 4

The Stephanie Miller Show

host Stephanie Miller revealed that her former co-host anddied on Wednesday. He was 66.

Although the cause of death was not specified, Ward had a mild cognitive issue in 2021, which led to a severe case of COVID-19. He was hospitalized and paralyzed for four months. He also got Alzheimer's disease.

Ward was known for voicing Captain Qwark in the Ratchet and Clark game series. His other gaming voice roles include Jack Krauser in Resident Evil 4 , Doktor in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Granin in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater , Sentinel in Marvel vs. Capcom 3 , Cardinal Rowen in Resonance of Fate , Ledom in White Knight Chronicles II , and Toru Fukushima in Killer7 .

Ward voiced several characters in The Fairly Oddparents such as Doug Dimmadome and Chet Ubetcha. He played multiple characters in Ben 10 as well, including Diamondhead, XLR8, and Wildvine. He also had roles in Kaze no Yojimbo , Porco Rosso , and Spirited Away .

He was co-host of the The Stephanie Miller Show from 2004-2017.

Sources: Stephanie Miller's X/Twitter account, IGN (Vikki Blake)