Exclusive: Nakama Press to Release Pen So's See You in Memories Graphic Novel
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The publisher describes the story:
Billie once basked in the spotlight as an internet singer-songwriter—until her fame faded and her songs drew only harsh criticism. Urged by her father to give up her “star dream,” she fled home in a storm of emotion. Three years later, she wakes up and discovers she was found unconscious on the street, and has no memory of her disappearance, clinging to a sketchbook filled with evocative drawings of Hong Kong's streetscapes. As Billie retraces the vivid locations within her sketches, she embarks on a profound, otherworldly journey through memory and place—seeking not just what she has lost, but who she has become.
So said:
See You In Memories reflects my creative journey. I'm thrilled to see it translated and shared with readers in new places. My greatest hope is that new readers will discover Hong Kong's stories within these pages and experience how powerfully comics can convey memory and emotion.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan established the Japan International Manga Award in May 2007. Hiro Kawahara's The Forest Mermaid won the gold award in the 18th Japan International Manga Awards.
