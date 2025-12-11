Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider, School for Wizards Old Enough to Learn Magic, 1 More Title

Also: The Assassin Laughs at Twilight

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Thursday that it will publish Yokusaru Shibata 's Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider , Yūnagi 's School for Wizards Old Enough to Learn Magic , and Paneguma's The Assassin Laughs at Twilight for release in 2026.



Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Yokusaru Shibata, Hero's Inc.

Titan Manga describes the story of Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider ( Tōjima Tanzaburō wa Kamen Rider ni Naritai ):

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider Vol. 1 is the manga behind the hit anime now streaming on Crunchyroll . It is the outrageous, heartfelt comedy that reimagines Japan's most legendary hero franchise with a sharp modern twist. When mild-mannered office worker Tojima Jr. decides he's destined to become a real Kamen Rider –despite having no powers, no motorcycle, and no clue –he sets off on a chaotic quest that collides everyday absurdity with over-the-top tokusatsu action. From battling malfunctioning monster suits to surviving his company's soul-crushing meetings, Tojima's fight for justice becomes the funniest struggle of them all: growing up without giving up your dreams.

The manga will ship on July 14, and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

The manga is inspiring an anime that premiered on Tokyo MX on October 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Yūnagi

Titan Manga describes the story of School for Wizards Old Enough to Learn Magic ( 8-sai kara Hajimeru Mahōgaku ):

Roy Aveillam, the arrogant son of a notorious duke, is widely feared. But one heated clash with a rival classmate jolt something deep within –his memory of a past life returns, as does a burning desire: to master a craft and become someone extraordinary. Reincarnated at just eight years old, Roy awakens to the world's latent magic and vows to redefine himself –not just by his lineage, but by his will.

The manga will ship on July 21 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

The manga is based on Yūhi Ueno's light novels of the same name, with original illustrations by Noki.









Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Paneguma, MeguriKukuru, Minako Iwasaki

Titan Manga describes the story of The Assassin Laughs at Twilight ( Ansatsusha wa Tasogare ni Warau ):

A brilliant surgeon meets a tragic end during an earthquake while operating on his only sibling. Reborn into a mysterious otherworld as a deadly assassin, he must reconcile his past vocation with a new, morally fraught existence as a “revenger.” Just as he contemplates his shattered identity, a girl who mirrors his sister appears before him --–an uncanny echo that pulls him into a labyrinth of fate, duty, and supernatural suspense.

The manga will ship on August 18 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

The manga is based on MeguriKukuru's light novels of the same name, with original illustrations by Minako Iwasaki .









Source: Email correspondence via Manga Alerts' Bluesky account, deer839's Bluesky account