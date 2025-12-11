R-Type Dimensions III Game Announced

ININ Games announced on Wednesday the R-Type Dimensions III side-scrolling shooter game, slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam in May 2026.

ININ Games is developing the game "in close cooperation with Tozai and Irem," the license owner and original creator of the R-Type game franchise.

ININ describes the game:

Building on the legacy of R-Type Dimensions and R-Type Dimensions EX , Dimensions III has been completely re-envisioned with cutting-edge visuals and sounds and expanded gameplay modes to deliver the most definitive modern edition of R-Type's classic era.

ININ stated that every "stage, boss, and projectile pattern has been rebuilt with high-end 3D graphics, enhanced animations, and richly detailed environments, whilst preserving the instantly recognizable atmosphere that defined R-Type's identity." ININ Games has also rebuilt the original music and sound effects. Players can "switch seamlessly between the original and the new R-Type III at any time."

The game's special edition includes the full game, an artbook, and a new soundtrack. The collector's edition will include everything from the special edition plus a selection of bonus items including a figurine.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tozai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.

NIS America launched Granzella's R-Type Final 3 Evolved game for PlayStation 5 in North America and in Europe in April 2023.

Granzella released the R-Type Final 2 sequel game for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in April 2021.

Granzella will release the R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos for PS5, PS4, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S in Japan on March 12, 2026. NIS America will publish the game in English, for all those consoles and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Source: Press release