R-Type Final 2 Game Delayed to Spring 2021

PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch, PC game gets demo in 1st half of 2021

Game developer Granzella announced during a TGS 2020 livestream on Friday that it has delayed its R-Type Final 2 sequel game from 2020 to spring 2021.

The demo version was also delayed from July 2020 to the first half of 2021. The company will launch the demo on other platforms in addition to the originally planned PC release. In addition, the game will get a physical release in North America and Europe, in addition to Japan.

The sequel to Irem's R-Type Final PlayStation 2 shooter game is planned for release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X worldwide.

Granzella launched the first crowdfunding campaign for the game in June 2019 and the campaign reached its 45 million yen (US$416,267) goal after two days. Granzella launched a second crowdfunding campaign last October.

The game will be the first R-Type game in the series to be made for 16:9 aspect ratio screens, with stages from previous games being rebuilt from scratch with "new expressions and interpretations." The game's "Real-time Level Function" will automatically change the difficulty of the game based on the player's skill. Players will also be able to check the level on the screen and set a cap on difficulty level. Additionally, the game will feature different player fighters, and players will be able to unlock more fighters by meeting certain conditions.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tōzai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.