R-Type Final 2 Game Gets Xbox Series X Release

Game also slated for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC this year

Game developer Granzella announced during the Tokyo Game Show Showcase live stream on Thursday that it will release its R-Type Final 2 sequel game on the Xbox Series X (at the 51:06 mark in the video below).

Granzella launched the first crowdfunding campaign for the game in June 2019 and reached its 45 million yen (US$416,267) goal after two days. It launched a second crowdfunding campaign last October.

The sequel to Irem's R-Type Final PlayStation 2 shooter game is planned for release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in 2020.

The game will be the first R-Type game in the series to be made for 16:9 aspect ratio screens, with stages from previous games being rebuilt from scratch with "new expressions and interpretations." The game's "Real-time Level Function" will automatically change the difficulty of the game based on the player's skill. Players will also be able to check the level on the screen and set a cap on difficulty level. Additionally, the game will feature different player fighters, and players will be able to unlock more fighters by meeting certain conditions.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tōzai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam last November.

Source: Tokyo Game Show Showcase stream via Siliconera