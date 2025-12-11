Nippon Ichi Software Reveals Curse Warrior Dungeon Crawler RPG for Release in March 2026

Guruguru develops game launching for PS5, PS4, Switch on March 26, 2026

Nippon Ichi Software revealed the Curse Warrior video game on Thursday, slated for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2026. The company is streaming a promotional video for the dungeon crawler RPG.

Guruguru is developing the game. In the game, players will explore and conquer the "Eclipse," an underground labyrinth filled with curses. Party members will be cursed by various actions, and players will constantly need to keep track of the status of their party and make decisions according to the various curses affecting the party members.

The game's story takes place in a scenic town called Echoes, located near the sea as an important transportation hub. Near the town is an underground labyrinth called Eclipse, and sometimes monsters rush from the labyrinth to attack the town. Players play as an adventurer who does small jobs for the town residents, when one day a request comes in for the protagonist to explore the labyrinth and subdue the monsters within.

NIS had teased six new projects in March, with one of the projects then titled "Curse," for release on PS5, PS4, and Switch in 2025.

Sources: Curse Warrior game's website, Gamer