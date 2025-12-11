News
EVO, EVO Japan Fighting Game Tournaments Reveal Dates, Game Lineup for 2026
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Introducing the complete tournament lineup for #Evo2026. pic.twitter.com/j6QuyoXJFq— Evo (@Evo) December 10, 2025
The Las Vegas-based EVO 2026 tournament will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on June 26 to 28, a departure from the tournament's usual August date. The games in the tournament include:
- 2XKO
- Blazblue: Central Fiction
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Invincible VS
- Rivals of Aether II
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
- Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
EVO Japan will take place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on May 1 to 3. The games in the tournament include:
- 2XKO
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Hokuto no Ken
- The King of Fighters XV
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 8
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
- Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
The organizers stated player registrations will determine which game titles will be played in the Arena Finals in both locations. The six games with the most registered competitors will be featured in the Arena Finals. Fans can also nominate their favorite players and moments to help select the finals for the second annual EVO Awards, which will be held on March 28, 2026.
EVO 2025 was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 1 to 3 earlier this year, while EVO Japan at Tokyo Big Sight on May 9 to 11 earlier this year.
Source: Press release