EVO, EVO Japan Fighting Game Tournaments Reveal Dates, Game Lineup for 2026

EVO 2026 takes place in Las Vegas on June 26-28, EVO Japan in Tokyo on May 1-3

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed the tournament dates and game lineups for both its Las Vegas and Japan tournaments during a live stream on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas-based EVO 2026 tournament will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on June 26 to 28, a departure from the tournament's usual August date. The games in the tournament include:

2XKO

Blazblue: Central Fiction

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Guilty Gear: Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Invincible VS



Rivals of Aether II

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

EVO Japan will take place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on May 1 to 3. The games in the tournament include:

2XKO

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Guilty Gear: Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Hokuto no Ken

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

The organizers stated player registrations will determine which game titles will be played in the Arena Finals in both locations. The six games with the most registered competitors will be featured in the Arena Finals. Fans can also nominate their favorite players and moments to help select the finals for the second annual EVO Awards, which will be held on March 28, 2026.

EVO 2025 was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 1 to 3 earlier this year, while EVO Japan at Tokyo Big Sight on May 9 to 11 earlier this year.

