Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine, 2 More Detective Conan Films Stream on YouTube Every Saturday This December

2-part "The Diplomat Murder Case" episode, "Winter episode showcase" stream on December 12 & 19

TMS Entertainment announced on its Bluesky account on Wednesday that its " Detective Conan : Cinema Saturdays" campaign will stream three more films this December on its "Anime! on TMS " YouTube channel. Additionally, the company will also stream the two-part episode "The Diplomat Murder Case" on December 12, and a "Winter episode showcase" on December 19 featuring episodes 42 and 46.

Image via TMS Entertainment's Bluesky account ©Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

The schedule for the next three Saturdays is:

Detective Conan: Captured in Her Eyes (movie 4) on December 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST

(movie 4) on December 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths (movie 9) on December 20

(movie 9) on December 20 Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine (movie 26) on December 27

The channel most recently streamed Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire (movie 23) on November 22, Detective Conan: The Lost Ship in The Sky (movie 14) on November 29, and Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence (movie 15) on December 6.

Image via TMS Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

TMS Entertainment began streaming a specially curated selection of episodes from the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub , which marks the new dub 's first appearance on Crunchyroll . The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including episodes that had never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes on August 21.

TMS screened the U.S. premiere for Detective Conan: The Black Iron Submarine ( Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ), the 26th film in the franchise , at this year's Anime Expo event on July 5.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the original manga under the name Case Closed . The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ), the 28th film in the franchise , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office on April 18.

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the 29th film in the franchise , will open in Japan on April 10, 2026.