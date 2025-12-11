Hell Mode Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members, Previews Ending Theme in 2nd Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of writer Hamuo and illustrator Mo 's Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's second promotional video, more cast, and broadcast premiere date. The below video previews Kaya 's ending theme song "Sanctuary."

The new cast members include (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Akio Ōtsuka as Zenoff, the leader of the knights in the Granvelle territory

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Takahiro Miyamoto as Carnell, the lord of the Carnell territory

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

The anime will debut on television on January 9 at 25:05 (effectively January 10 at 1:05 a.m.), before airing later that night on MBS . The anime will then air on BS NTV on January 11 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will debut on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 9 at 25:35 (effectively January 10 at 1:35 a.m.). The anime will then debut streaming on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 12.

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

will stream the anime for the winter season, and will screen the North American premiere of the first episode at this year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, which will take place from December 12-14.

The anime stars:

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , The Great Cleric ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Daishiro Tanimura ( Magical Destroyers ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsushima ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is designing the characters. Misaki Tsuchida , Moyu Kanazaki , Junko Nakajima , Kanade Sakuma , Reiko Abe , Kaho Sawada , BeauDamian , and Tsugumi Tanaka are all composing the music.

The band Atarayo perform the opening theme song "Haku," and singer Kaya performs the ending theme song "Sanctuary."

J-Novel Club releases both the light novels and Enji Tetta 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

"'Level up even while offline'?! That's not a game on 'easy mode'—that's just an AFK game!" The online game Yamada Kenichi had been playing religiously is shutting down its servers, leaving him with a void in his heart. He looks for a new game to fill it, but everything he finds is way too easy. The kind of game he likes—the kind punishing enough to make players want to spend thousands of hours on it—just isn't around anymore. "What's this? 'You are invited to a game that will never end.'" Kenichi stumbles upon an untitled game, one promising incomparable challenge with unprecedented potential. Without hesitation, he selects the "Hell Mode" difficulty. Lo and behold, he finds himself reincarnated in another world as a serf! Now called Allen, he sets out to unlock the secrets his mystery-laden Summoner class; without the convenience of walkthroughs, game guides, or online forums, he must grope his way to the top of his new world!

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020.

Tetta launched the manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020 and the manga is ongoing.