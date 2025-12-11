Monster Hunter Showcase Reveals 'Habitat Restoration' Video for Monster Hunter Stories 3, Free Title Update 4 Video for Monster Hunter Wilds

Free Title Update 4 for Monster Hunter Wilds launches on December 16

CAPCOM released its "Monster Hunter Showcase" video for December on Thursday, after delaying the showcase from Tuesday due to an earthquake and tsunami that happened in Japan on Monday night. The showcase revealed new trailers for the Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and Monster Hunter Wilds games.

The Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection video highlights invasive monsters, and how players must reclaim territory from these invasive monsters; and "habitat restoration," where players hatch endangered species eggs and rehabilitate them into the wild.

The Monster Hunter Wilds video highlights the game's fourth free title update, which will include: the Elder Dragon Gogmazios, Arch-Tempered Jin Dahaad, the "Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn" event, armor transcendence, and more. The new free title update will launch on December 16. The update will be the "final major content update" for the game that brings an addition of a new monster to the game's roster.

The full "Monster Hunter Showcase" video is below:

Monster Hunter Wilds will host a Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection collaboration in a future update slated for February 18. That update will also have an Arch-Tempered Arkveld, the last Arch-Tempered monster being added to the game.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection , a new turn-based role-playing game in the Monster Hunter franchise, will launch on March 13 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

CAPCOM describes the game:

Twin Rathalos, born in a twist of fate, ignite the long dormant flames of war between two fractured nations: Azuria and Vermeil. You are the heir to the kingdom of Azuria, and the sole Rathalos Rider in the kingdom. On the brink of war and amidst strange phenomena threatening the world, a life changing event propels you beyond the Meridian, and on an unforgettable journey in search of the truth.

Monster Hunter Stories originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018. A remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2024.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game launched worldwide for Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will both launch on Xbox One on November 14.

The Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON tie-in anime premiered in Japan in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Image via PlayStation © Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds

PlayStation

Steam

Thegame debuted globally on5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaon February 28. The game sold over 8 million copies worldwide in its first three days. According to the company, this is the fastest that one of its titles has reached this milestone. As of March, the game has sold 10 million copies worldwide.

The first title update for the game launched on April 4. The second title update launched on June 30. The third title update featured a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV Online and launched on October 7.