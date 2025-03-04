Monster Hunter Wilds Game Sells 8 Million Worldwide in 1st 3 Days

Image via PlayStation © Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds

announced on Tuesday that thegame has sold over 8 million copies worldwide in its first three days. According to the company, this is the fastest that one of its titles has reached this milestone.

The game debuted globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 launches in spring 2025, and the DLC Pack 2 launches in summer 2025. The Deluxe Edition of the game also includes the Deluxe Pack.

Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne receive special in-game armor for palicos.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.

Source: Capcom via Gematsu