Ren'ai 0 Kilometer Game Launches on Steam on January 29 After Delay

Game previously slated for November 20 release

Kawaiinium announced on Thursday that it will release the Ren'ai 0 Kilometer game in English for PC via Steam on January 29. The game was previously slated for release on November 20. Kawaiinium announced on November 10 that the game's release will be delayed to early 2026.

Image via kawaiinium's X/Twitter account ©kawaiinium ©2025 ASa Project

Kawaiinium also announced that the game's original voice cast will reprise their roles. Returning cast includes:

Maya Suzuya as Mayo Kinomoto (Eldest Daughter)

Soyogi Tohno as Sakuya Kinomoto (Second Daughter)

Nazuna Gogyō as Misaki Kinomoto (Third Daughter)

Miyu Isuzu as Nokia Kinomoto (Fourth Daughter)

Misono Moriya as Hana Kinomoto (Fifth Daughter)

Aoi Hyuuga as Kisa Kinomoto (Mother)

The game will also release for Nintendo Switch in Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea. No release date for the Switch version has been revealed.

Image courtesy of Kawaiinium © kawaiinium ©2025 ASa Project

The visual novel features choices that affect the ending. The game includes Japanese audio and support in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The company describes the story:

The Yazaki family (four brothers raised by their father) and the Kinomoto family (five sisters raised by their mother) live next door to each other. Each family secretly wishes for the child they never had—one wants a girl, the other a boy. One day, the parents make a radical proposal: “Let's swap one child for three months and see what happens!”

And so, the second son of the Yazakis, Kyouichi, moves into the Kinomoto household, while the second daughter of the Kinomotos, Sakuya, goes to stay in the Yazaki house.

The Kinomoto girls, unsure how to treat Kyouichi at first, gradually accept him into their lively home. It's a bit awkward to just start calling him “Onii-chan”, after all.



Kyouichi, overwhelmed by the all-female environment, is simultaneously drawn to the unique warmth and the different dynamics of their familial chaos. But the 3-month deadline looms ever closer. Through their time together, Kyouichi, Sakuya, and both families begin to discover what family truly means. Will they return to life as it was—or choose a new future?

ASa Project originally debuted the game for PC in October 2011. The game received ports for PlayStation Portable in January 2013 and PlayStation Vita in August 2014.

Asoma-navi, Inc.'s (formerly Frontier Works ') new Kawaiinium game brand aims to deliver a wide range of new and classic bishōjo -themed content to audiences worldwide, with English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese localizations.

Kawaiinium released an HD remaster of Lump of Sugar 's Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity - visual novel on March 26. The remastered game is also available for the Nintendo Switch.

Kawaiinium's HD remaster of Tayutama : It's Happy Days fandisc game launched on PC via Steam and on Nintendo Switch on October 23.

