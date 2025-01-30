Frontier Works' New Game Brand Kawaiinium Releases Tayutama -Kiss on my Deity- Visual Novel Remaster This Spring

Frontier Works launched on January 24 its new game brand Kawaiinium, and announced that it will digitally release an HD remaster of Lump of Sugar 's Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity - visual novel for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam , slated for a simultaneous global release this spring. Pre-order for the game's limited Steam Deluxe edition (Japan only) started on January 24.

Image via Kawaiinium's X/Twitter account ©Frontier Works Inc. ©kawaiinium

Image via Frontier Works' X/Twitter account ©Lump of Sugar ©Frontier Works Inc. ©kawaiinium

The Steam listing describes the game:

The story follows protagonist Yuri Mito, the only son of the local priest at Yachimata Shrine. After a series of events during spring break, Yuri meets Kikuramikami no Hime, the guardian of a mystical relic in the woods near his school. She explains the strained history between humans and the Tayutai, a mythical race sealed within the relic due to their potential threat to humanity. To bridge the gap between their worlds, the goddess reincarnates as a young girl named Mashiro and entrusts herself to Yuri. However, the relic is accidentally destroyed, releasing the Tayutai. Particularly dangerous are the "Three Mightiest," powerful entities hostile toward humans. Armed with spirit powers unique to his lineage, Yuri teams up with Mashiro and three other heroines to explore whether humans and Tayutai can coexist peacefully. This romantic fantasy adventure tells a heartfelt tale of growth, connection, and the mysteries of love.

The game's new version is an all-ages version that is partially remastered in HD. The game's remaster is supervised by Lump of Sugar .

The Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity - was originally launched as a PC game in July 2008. The game inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2009.

Frontier Works ' new Kawaiinium game brand aims to deliver a wide range of new and classic bishōjo -themed content to audiences worldwide, with English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese localizations.

Source: Frontier Works