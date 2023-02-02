R-Type Final 3 Evolved PS5 Game's Trailer Reveals Launch in N. America on April 25, Europe on April 28

Video previews gameplay, multiplayer

NIS America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for Granzella's R-Type Final 3 Evolved game, and it reveals that it will release the game for PlayStation 5 in North America on April 25 and in Europe on April 28. The video previews gameplay and multiplayer.

The game will launch for PS5 in Japan on March 23.

NIS America describes the game:

Experience the return of the legendary side-scroller series, now on PS5™! R-Type Final 3 Evolved brings the explosive R-Type Final 2 action onto the PS5™ in Unreal Engine 5, and includes all the DLC stages from Stage Pass 1, along with unreleased bonus stages, making this a must-have title for new and veteran shoot-'em-up fans alike.

Granzella released the R-Type Final 2 sequel game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in April 2021.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PlayStation 2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tōzai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.

NIS America will also release R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos in summer 2023 in the West for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam .