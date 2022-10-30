NISA Releases R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, R-Type Final 3 Evolved Games in English in 2023

R-Type Final 3 Evolved launches next spring, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos launches next summer

NIS America and Granzella revealed in a livestream presentation on Saturday that NIS America will release R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos in summer 2023 in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

NIS America describes R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos :

Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based strategy shoot-'em-up collection! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels, all visually realized in Unreal Engine 5. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire before playing as them yourself, while competitive online play lets you square off against others.

NIS America will also release the R-Type Final 3 Evolved game in English in spring 2023 for PS5. The release will include audio in English and Japanese and text in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean. A deluxe edition will include a soundtrack and a softcover art book.

NIS America describes the game:

Experience the return of the legendary side-scroller series, now on PS5™! R-Type Final 3 Evolved brings the explosive R-Type Final 2 action onto the PS5™ in Unreal Engine 5, and includes all the DLC stages from Stage Pass 1, along with unreleased bonus stages, making this a must-have title for new and veteran shoot-'em-up fans alike.

Granzella released the R-Type Final 2 sequel game for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in April 2021.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tozai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.