R-Type Final 3 Evolved PS5 Game Ships in Japan on March 23

The official website for Granzella's R-Type Final 3 Evolved game revealed on Friday that Granzella will release the PlayStation 5 game in Japan on March 23.

NIS America will release the game in English in spring next year. NIS America describes the game:

Experience the return of the legendary side-scroller series, now on PS5™! R-Type Final 3 Evolved brings the explosive R-Type Final 2 action onto the PS5™ in Unreal Engine 5, and includes all the DLC stages from Stage Pass 1, along with unreleased bonus stages, making this a must-have title for new and veteran shoot-'em-up fans alike.

Granzella released the R-Type Final 2 sequel game for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in April 2021.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tozai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.

NIS America will also release R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos in summer 2023 in the West for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Sources: R-Type Final 3 Evolved game's website, 4Gamer (maru)