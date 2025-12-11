Girls Band Cry Anime Gets Webtoon Adaptation

Webtoon adaptation aims to introduce series to broader global readership

Image via A.Tempo Media's X/Twitter Account © Gawhi, Blacha / Toei Animation, A,Tempo Media

A.Tempo Media, a webtoon production and publishing company in Korea, unveiled a webtoon adaptation of the hit anime series Girls Band Cry at Korea's Animation & Game Festival (AGF) on December 5. The anime's official website had announced the webtoon on December 3.

The webtoon adaptation aims to introduce the series to a broader global readership, leveraging the continued demand for crossover storytelling between anime and webcomics.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

The television anime premiered in April 2024 and aired for 13 episodes. Toei Animation released the anime in English digitally in North America on August 13, 2024. Crunchyroll started streaming the series on November 6, 2024.

The franchise also recently received a two-film compilation. The first film, Seishun Kyо̄sо̄kyoku , debuted on October 3. The second film — Naa, Mirai. — debuted on November 14.

The franchise will have a brand-new anime film. A game titled Girls Band Cry First Riff is also in development. A separate game titled Momoka (o) Wasshoi (Momoka Heave-Ho) launched for PC via Steam on September 28 (September 29 in Japan).