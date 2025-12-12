My Hero Academia Series Finale to Play in Theaters … in Japan

Final episode will go Plus Ultra on the big screen

The final episode of the My Hero Academia anime series is having realtime screenings in 12 movie theaters across Japan on Saturday, at the exact time it airs on television. Voice actors Daiki Yamashita (Izuku “Deku” Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka), Kaito Ishikawa (Tenya Iida), Kenta Miyake (All Might), Marina Inoue (Momo Yaoyorozu), Tasuku Hatanaka (Denki Kaminari), and Kōki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki) will appear in two talk segments during the " My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Ultra Screening" event.

Image via heroaca.com © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The voice actors will appear at Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills for talk segments before and after the final episode of My Hero Academia airs. The talk segments will also stream to the other participating movie theaters. Along with the talk segments and finale, all theaters will screen My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON episodes 160 to 169 between 12:20 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. (December 12 at 10:20 p.m. to December 13 at 2:45 a.m. EST).

Image via heroaca.com © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Tickets for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON –Ultra Screening– were 6,000 yen at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills and 5,000 yen at the other theaters (about US$38 and US$32, respectively). Participating theaters include the TOHO CINEMAS Ikebukuro, TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku , Yokohama Burg 13 , TOHO Cinemas Umeda , TOHO Cinemas Nanba , TOHO Cinemas Nijo , Midland Square Cinema , TOHO CINEMAS Susukino, TOHO Cinemas Sendai , Hiroshima Wald 11 , and TOHO CINEMAS Lala Port Fukuoka.