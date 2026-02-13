News
Shueisha Games, Acquire Announce Yakoh Shinobi Ops Game for 2027
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shueisha Games and Acquire announced the Yakoh Shinobi Ops game during Sony's PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday.
English trailer
Japanese trailer
The four-player online co-op game will launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.
Sony describes the game:
Four shadows unite as one. Hide, deceive, and survive. This is YAKOH.
From ACQUIRE × SHUEISHA GAMES comes a next-generation 4-player cooperative stealth experience that redefines shinobi action.
Master the art of infiltration through tactical top-down gameplay. Survey terrain, track enemy patterns, and plot the perfect route to complete your mission. But beware, relentless Hunters stalk your every move, bringing overwhelming dread to those who dare expose themselves.
Work as one, strike from shadows. Leave no trace.
Sources: PlayStation's YouTube channel, Shueisha Games' YouTube channel