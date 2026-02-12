News
Konami Unveils 1st Trailer of Silent Hill: Townfall Game

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Screen Burn, Annapurna Interactive develop game releasing this year on PS5, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store

Konami unveiled the first trailer for Screen Burn and Annapurna Interactive's Silent Hill: Townfall game on Thursday. The trailer hints at the game's setting and story, and reveals the game's launch this year on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Konami describes the game:

Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.

Experienced entirely in first person, Simon must explore, evade, and survive using a limited set of weapons and tools, including the CRTV, a pocket television used to tune into unstable signals. Evasion is tense; combat is frenetic, while narrative driven puzzles reveal a truth that refuses to stay submerged. Silent Hill: Townfall is a full-length, self-contained psychological horror set against the cold, isolated backdrop of Scotland, 1996.

Konami announced Silent Hill: Townfall in 2022 alongside the now-released Silent Hill f and Silent Hill 2 remake, and other Silent Hill projects. The game is a co-production between Screen Burn (formerly No Code) (Stories Untold, Observation) and Annapurna Interactive (Stray).

Silent Hill f launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September 2025. The game exceeded 1 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, as of September 26. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 Remake launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. Bloober Team and Konami announced in February 2025 they are working on a new project together. The new project will be based on a Konami IP. Konami will also retain rights and serve as the publisher for the game.

Konami confirmed earlier this month that it is working on a new Silent Hill title, along with the previously announced remake of the first game.

Source: Silent Hill: Townfall game's website

