Konami Unveils 1st Trailer of Silent Hill: Townfall Game

Konami unveiled the first trailer for Screen Burn and Annapurna Interactive's Silent Hill: Townfall game on Thursday. The trailer hints at the game's setting and story, and reveals the game's launch this year on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Konami describes the game:

Simon Ordell is called back to the island of St. Amelia to ‘put things right’, encountering a town lying quiet beneath a heavy fog, seemingly abandoned but not at rest. Venturing deeper, and driven to understand his connection to the place and its inhabitants, Simon begins to discover fragments of a past rising to the surface.

Experienced entirely in first person, Simon must explore, evade, and survive using a limited set of weapons and tools, including the CRTV, a pocket television used to tune into unstable signals. Evasion is tense; combat is frenetic, while narrative driven puzzles reveal a truth that refuses to stay submerged. Silent Hill: Townfall is a full-length, self-contained psychological horror set against the cold, isolated backdrop of Scotland, 1996.

Konami announced Silent Hill: Townfall in 2022 alongside the now-released Silent Hill f and Silent Hill 2 remake, and other Silent Hill projects. The game is a co-production between Screen Burn (formerly No Code) ( Stories Untold, Observation ) and Annapurna Interactive ( Stray ).

Silent Hill f launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September 2025. The game exceeded 1 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, as of September 26. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 Remake launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . Bloober Team and Konami announced in February 2025 they are working on a new project together. The new project will be based on a Konami IP. Konami will also retain rights and serve as the publisher for the game.

Konami confirmed earlier this month that it is working on a new Silent Hill title, along with the previously announced remake of the first game.

