Hatsune Miku Promotes Thailand's Spicy Nissin Noodles

Nissin Foods Thailand announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with the popular Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku to promote its Premium Bag Series of instant noodles. Nissin Foods Thailand said fans should get ready for spiciness with the upgraded Extreme Hot Chili Chicken and the new Hot Chili Chicken Carbonara.

Image via www.youtube.com © 2024 NISSIN FOODS (Thailand) Co., Ltd © CFM

Nissin Foods Thailand also posted a video of Hatsune Miku dancing with background images that evoke "the fiery taste" of the new offerings "when flavour meets fun":

Nissin Foods Thailand said the Extreme Hot Chili Chicken features a renewed recipe with Ghost Pepper Extract Oil and chili-infused noodles. The Hot Chili Chicken Carbonara is a fusion of Korean Hot Chili Chicken and Italian carbonara for a “bold, cheesy, and unforgettable” flavor. Both items are available in supermarkets across Thailand.