News
Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Eroki, Shinko Konoshiro's manga debuted in 2020

An official X/Twitter account opened on Friday to announce that author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro's Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san (Kamui-San Directly Behind You) manga is getting a television anime in summer 2026. WWWave Corporation's Deregula anime label is producing the anime. The account unveiled a logo and shared commemorative illustrations from the original author and artist:

Commemorative Illustration by Eroki

Commemorative Illustration by Shinko

The story follows Shizuka, a high school girl who can see ghosts. She works as an assistant to the famous psychic Kamui, who has an unusual method for exorcism.

Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on August 8.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.

Source: Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san anime's X/Twitter account

