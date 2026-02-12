OceanVeil Streams Haigakura Anime

Anime begins streaming on February 20

's new anime streaming platform announced on Wednesday that it will stream the television anime of'smanga, starting on February 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2024, but delayed the eighth episode and onward that November because the staff decided they needed more time to maintain the series' quality. The anime rebroadcast its first six episodes weekly starting in November 2024.

The anime restarted its airing from the first episode in July 2025. The eighth episode, where the anime left off after its first broadcast, aired in August 2025.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming the series in limited areas, and Tubi and the YouTube channel for It's Anime! are streaming the series in the United States and Canada. The series is also available on Anime Onegai in selected territories.

REMOW describes the story:

On a journey to find ourselves. With captured family and a missing past, Ichiyo, a kashi, battles alongside Tenko to regain what's lost. The Immortal realm.

Immortals and humans dwell in a world on the verge of collapse. Ichiyo and Tenko search for the key to salvation, the 'Four Perils' who hold this land together. Based on Shinobu Takayama 's popular manga, you can't miss this action fantasy!

Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ) directed the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Yū Murai ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) was in charge of the series scripts. Masaki Satō ( Slam Dunk , Ultimate Muscle , Record of Ragnarok ) designed the characters. Yuki Kurihara ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) composed the music. MADKID performs the opening theme song "Chaser" and Hikaru Makishima performs the ending theme song "Phoenix."

Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. After the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 17 compiled book volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.



Source: Press release