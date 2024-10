Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Stream Haigakura Anime

Anime premiered on Monday

Amazon Prime Video and the YouTube channel for It's Anime! began streaming the television anime of Shinobu Takayama 's Haigakura manga with English subtitles on Monday.

The anime premiered on television in Japan on Monday.

The story is set in a secluded realm where deities and mortals both dwell. A youth named Ichiyō sets out to capture the gods who have fled and scattered all over the realm. Together with the subordinate god Tenkō, Ichiyō seeks the four evil gods who hold the key to the realm's collapse.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Yū Murai ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaki Satō ( Slam Dunk , Ultimate Muscle , Record of Ragnarok ) is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is composing the music. MADKID perform the opening theme song "Chaser," and Hikaru Makishima performs the ending theme song "Phoenix."

Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. After the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 16 volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.