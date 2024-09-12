News
Haigakura Anime Reveals Character Video, October 7 Premiere
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Shinobu Takayama's Haigakura manga revealed a character promotional video and the anime's October 7 premiere on Thursday. The character video features Ichiyō as voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka, and Tenkō as voiced by Kaito Ishikawa.
The anime will premiere on October 7 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. JST, on Sun TV at 11:30 p.m. JST, and on BS Asahi at 11:24 p.m. JST.The anime will hold an advance screening for its first episode on September 22 at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo.
The anime will star:
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Ichiyō
- Kaito Ishikawa as Tenkō
- Lynn as Hakushurin
- Hiro Shimono as Ransaiwa
- Satoshi Hino as Sontō
- Rie Kugimiya as Kaka
- Mutsumi Tamura as Ryū
- Ayumu Murase as Heikan
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Hōryūsei
- Ryōhei Kimura as Hiki
- Ryōta Suzuki as Sanu
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Hakugō
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Sōkōmei
- Daisuke Kishio as Ritekkai
- Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Kanshōri
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Rakan
- Kentarō Itō as Bui
- Junko Takeuchi as young Ichiyō
- Akira Sasanuma as Jungei
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Gaishi
- Atsushi Tamaru as Gas Mask
- Kazutomi Yamamoto as Rabbit Mask
The story is set in a secluded realm where deities and mortals both dwell. A youth named Ichiyō sets out to capture the gods who have fled and scattered all over the realm. Together with the subordinate god Tenkō, Ichiyō seeks the four evil gods who hold the key to the realm's collapse.
Junichi Yamamoto (Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics. Yū Murai (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaki Satō (Slam Dunk, Ultimate Muscle, Record of Ragnarok) is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara (Dropkick on My Devil!) is composing the music. MADKID will perform the opening theme song "Chaser" and Hikaru Makishima will perform the ending theme song "Phoenix."
Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. After the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 16 volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).
Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.
Sources: Haigakura anime's X/Twitter account and website, Comic Natalie