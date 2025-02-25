Silent Hill 2 Remake Game's Bloober Team Partners with Konami for New Project

Polish game studio Bloober Team announced on Tuesday it is working on a new project with Konami following the success of their Silent Hill 2 Remake remake. The new project will be based on a Konami IP. Konami will also retain rights and serve as the publisher for the game.

Silent Hill 2 Remake launched on October 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam .

Bloober Team ( Layers of Fear , Observer , Blair Witch , and The Medium ) developed the game. Mateusz Lenart is the creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2 . Maciej Głomb is the lead producer. Silent Hill series monster designer Masahiro Ito is the concept artist for Silent Hill 2 . Akira Yamaoka returned to compose the remake. Motoi Okamoto is the series producer.

Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. The most recent game in the main Silent Hill series is Silent Hill: Downpour , which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. The Silent Hill: Book of Memories PlayStation Vita spinoff game launched in October 2012. Silent Hill: The Short Message , a short free-to-play game, debuted on PS5 in January 2024.

Source: Bloober Team via Gematsu