Odekake Kozame Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Key Visual, More Cast

Kadokawa revealed during AnimeJapan on Saturday a new visual and more cast for the second season of the anime adaptation of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

The newly announced cast includes:

Shiori Izawa as Tamamo Yо̄ko

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Ryōta Suzuki as Dhurandaru

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

The series will debut on April 12 onand its affiliates inside the Animori! program, which airs at 7:00 a.m. JST. The anime will also stream onstarting on April 12 at 7:05 a.m. JST.

Karin Takahashi voices the new character Kitsune-chan.

The series features a returning cast and staff from the anime film Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi (Film Little Shark's Outings: The City's Friend).

Kana Hanazawa from the anime's first season and the film returns as the titular young shark, Kozame-chan. Also returning from the film is Megumi Han as Ankō-chan and Misaki Kuno as Usame-chan.

The film's director Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) returns to direct the second season at ENGI . Hiroaki Nagashima from the film and the anime's first season also returns to write the script, and Ayumi Takeuchi ( My Happy Marriage key animation) is again designing the characters.

The manga's first anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in August 2023, and its 60th and final episode streamed in May 2024. The anime also aired on television.

The Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi film opened in Japan in August 2025. The film centers on the titular character Kozame-chan's trip to the city, when she sees a glittering poster of the city in front of the Yaocho's train station. Dazed by a shark-shaped cloud, Kozame-chan boards the train and heads to the bright, noisy, crowded city, and starts a big adventure.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on X (formerly Twitter ) in June 2021. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 16. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.