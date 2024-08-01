Odekake Kozame Anime Reveals New Series is Anime Film

New anime series for's manga first announced on May 10

Kadokawa announced that the new series for Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga will be an anime film, and revealed the second teaser visual and a special video on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Penguin Box debuted the manga on X (formerly Twitter ) in June 2021. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 21. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

The manga's first anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in August 2023, and its 60th and final episode streamed on May 10. The anime also aired on television.

Kana Hanazawa plays the titular young shark, Kozame-chan, and she also wrote and performed the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour).

Source: Press release