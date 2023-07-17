Hanazawa plays title shark, performs "Yorimichi" theme song for anime premiering on August 1

Kadokawa started streaming the main promotional video for the anime of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga on Monday, in celebration of Japan's Umi no Hi (Marine Day) holiday. The video previews the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour) sung and written by Kana Hanazawa , who will play the titular young shark, Kozame-chan.

©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Kadokawa

The anime will debut onon August 1, and is also slated to air on television.did not reveal the anime's television premiere date.

Marina Maki ( The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 , Management of a Novice Alchemist , Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea episode director) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Hiroaki Nagashima is writing and supervising the scripts. Arisa Yoshii is designing the characters, and Eiko Nishi is the color key artist. Akemi Sasaki is the compositing director of photography. Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director at dugout, and Akiko Mutō is in charge of sound effects. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music, and Kadokawa is credited for music production. Rina Koguchi is editing.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on Twitter in June 2021. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 30. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.