Odekake Kozame Anime Film's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast, August 22 Premiere

Kadokawa revealed the first main trailer, additional cast, and August 22 premiere for Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi (Film Little Shark's Outings: The City's Friend), the new anime film of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga on Friday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Toshiya Miyata as Big Brother Salaryman, a man Kozame-chan meets in the street

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Akira Takano as Mr. Bartender, a man who works at a bar in the city and makes great drinks for Kozame-chan and her friends

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Kazuto Mokudai as Mr. Host, a man who works at a host club in the city and gets help from Kozame-chan and Ankō-chan when he gets hungry

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

returns as the titular young shark, Kozame-chan. The cast for the film also includes:

Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) is directing the film at ENGI . Hiroaki Nagashima ( Odekake Kozame anime's series script) is writing the film's script, Ayumi Takeuchi ( My Happy Marriage key animation) is designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( My Happy Marriage ) is the sound director, dugout is in charge of sound production, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Love Live! Superstar!! ) is composing the music. Kadokawa is producing the film, and Kadokawa Animation is distributing.

The anime film centers on the titular character Kozame-chan's trip to the city, when she sees a glittering poster of the city in front of the Yaocho's train station. Dazed by a shark-shaped cloud, Kozame-chan boards the train and heads to the bright, noisy, crowded city, and starts a big adventure.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on X (formerly Twitter ) in June 2021. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 24. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

The manga's first anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in August 2023, and its 60th and final episode streamed in May 2024. The anime also aired on television. Hanazawa also wrote and performed the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour).

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.