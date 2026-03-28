SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table TV Anime Gets Film

44: CLOUDY BEACH film starts 2-week screening run on July 10

The staff of SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table , the television anime of writer Yūshi Ukai and artist Nekometal 's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ( Shibō Yūgi de Meshi o Kuu ) light novel series, announced on Saturday that the anime will have a new film titled SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table 44: CLOUDY BEACH . The movie will have a limited two-week screening run in Japan starting on July 10. The anime's staff presented a teaser video and a "game visual."





The original novels' illustrator Nekometal and the manga adaptation's Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai both drew illustrations to commemorate the film's announcement:

illustration by Nekometal Image via SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime's website ©鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

Illustration by Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai Image via SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime's website ©鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

The film's story continues from the series, after Yuuki overcomes the "thirty-year-old-wall" jinx, which drastically reduces the survival rate of players. Yuuki continues playing games, this time on a remote island in the middle of the ocean with seven other players, and among them is someone Yuuki knows. The game they are about to play is called "Cloudy Beach."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 鵜飼有志・ねこめたる/KADOKAWA/「死亡遊戯で飯を食う。」製作委員会

The anime debuted onon January 7 at 11:00 p.m., and the first episode was 60 minutes long. The anime is also streaming onand other streaming services in Japan.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming a same-day English dub. Netflix is also streaming the anime.

The anime stars:

Sōta Ueno ( Days With My Stepsister ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Rintarou Ikeda ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ) is in charge of series composition. Eri Osada ( Blade & Soul ) is designing the characters. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

The staff also includes:

LIN from MADKID performs the opening theme song "¬Ersterbend" (pronounced as "Not Ersterbend"). Chiai Fujikawa performs the ending theme song "Inori" (Prayer). Fujikawa wrote the lyrics, and Seima Kondō from Elements Garden composed and arranged the song.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and describes the story:

Yuuki wakes up to find herself wearing a maid's uniform in a strange manor. After wandering into the dining room, she comes across five other girls, each in the exact same outfit. Soon, the girls learn that the manor is brimming with lethal weapons and an array of deadly traps…and that they can only escape by playing the most gruesome of games. As the terrifying truth sets in, each girl's face goes pale—except Yuuki's. Why? Because this isn't her first go-round. That's right—Yuuki is a professional death game player who lives off the prize money she collects from winning brutal killing competitions, and she's not about to let this chance pass her by.

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint published the light novel series' first volume in November 2022, after the series won the Excellence Award at the 18th MF Bunko J Light Novel Newcomer Award that same year. The novels' ninth volume shipped in Japan on January 23.

The light novel series also ranked #1 in the New Title category of Takarajimasha 's 2024 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) rankings.

Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in April 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume on January 23.