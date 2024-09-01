Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Light Novels Get TV Anime

The live-streamed " MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" ( MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) event on Sunday revealed that writer Yūshi Ukai and artist Nekometal 's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ( Shibō Yūgi de Meshi o Kuu ) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation. Rie Takahashi voiced the announcement video.

Yuuki wakes up to find herself wearing a maid's uniform in a strange manor. After wandering into the dining room, she comes across five other girls, each in the exact same outfit. Soon, the girls learn that the manor is brimming with lethal weapons and an array of deadly traps…and that they can only escape by playing the most gruesome of games. As the terrifying truth sets in, each girl's face goes pale—except Yuuki's. Why? Because this isn't her first go-round. That's right—Yuuki is a professional death game player who lives off the prize money she collects from winning brutal killing competitions, and she's not about to let this chance pass her by.

licensed the light novel series and will release its second volume on October 29. The company describes the story:

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint published the light novel series' first volume in November 2022, after it won the Excellence Award at the 18th MF Bunko J Light Novel Newcomer Award that same year. The novels' seventh volume will ship in Japan on September 25.

The light novel series also ranked #1 in the New Title category of Takarajimasha 's 2024 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) rankings.

Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in April 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 26.



