Konami Reveals Rev. Noir RPG for PS5

Sony and Konami Digital Entertainment announced during the PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday that Konami is developing a new role-playing game titled Rev. Noir . The single-player game is currently only slated for the PlayStation 5.

English trailer



Japanese trailer



Sony describes the game:

In a world shrouded in lightfall, a natural phenomenon that brings death to those it touches,

A lonely boy who suffers from amnesia becomes acquainted with a special girl.

Together, they set out on a journey to stop this phenomenon,

Believing that the journey will save the world, and in turn, save her.

Fate, bestowed by the Gods?

Or the power of will, borne from within humankind?

Their journey ends up shaking the world.

Unravel the mandate of heaven, and weave together the threads of hope in this completely new RPG experience.