Yūsei Matsui's The Elusive Samurai Manga Ends

Manga launched in 2021, inspired TV anime in July 2024 with 2nd season debuting this July

Image via Amazon © Yūsei Matsui, Shueisha, Viz Media

The Elusive Samurai

This year's 12th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday for's) manga. The manga's 24th volume will ship on March 4, and the 25th volume will ship on May 1. The 26th volume will ship on August 4, and the 27th and final volume will ship on October 2.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus had both simultaneously released new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debuted in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui ( Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro , Assassination Classroom ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021. The manga won at the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub.

A second season will debut on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July.