Just as soon as this show started veering into a darker territory, it just as suddenly snapped back to its regular, lighthearted self. Utage is back to relentlessly—dare I say, aggressively—stanning Tamon, although there's an obvious difference in the way Tamon is now treating Utage. Seemingly fully aware of the fact that he has romantic feelings for her, Tamon is now doing his best to impress her or do things that he thinks will make her happy. But Utage—who I can't help but read more and more as a potential aroace queen—seems hellbent on preserving their oshi and fangirl status, as though clinging desperately to the idea that you shouldn't meet your idols (even if it's way too late for that).

Despite how confident and experienced he seems in all love-related matters when he's in Hottiehara mode, as Gloomyhara he's really unsure of himself, and it's very obvious that he has little—if any—experience in trying to woo a specific girl. At times, he's almost treating Utage like a romance-able character in a video game—following her around, giving her gifts that he's not even sure she'll like. But then, of course, he also hilariously offers to pose with the little acrylic stands of himself for Utage, whilst in full Hottiehara mode. The whole thing screams “desperate to please Utage” in a way that one can't help but find adorable. Still, even so, his behavior toward her last week gnaws at the corners of moments like these. Things feel different now, and Utage knows it. And what's more, we the audience know it, too.

I'm not sure if I want to laugh or sob at the idea of Utage taking Tamon to a showing of a documentary that he's not only in, but is about the competition that sent him spiraling. On one hand, from her perspective, she probably thinks this might remind him of what he's capable of and cheer him up—and to be fair, she does seem to realize that this might not be as fun for him as it is for her, to put it nicely. On the other, from Tamon's, I could understand how it might feel like salt in the wound. Also, interestingly, we have no idea if Tamon is the genre of on-screen personality who hates watching himself, but he seems like the type who would probably hate it under normal circumstances. In case you don't know: Yes, that's a fairly prevalent thing. There's no one, specific rhyme or reason that causes it. In fact, some people like this don't even have particular reasons (and to be clear, nor do they need them). Some actors, for example (Maggie Smith, Adam Driver, and Reese Witherspoon to name only a few), avoid watching movies they're in. But admittedly, I might only be wondering about this because, I confess, I'm like this, too. And seeing him look burned out in the movie theater, I immediately felt for Tamon, who I feared was a fellow hater of seeing or hearing himself on-screen. Still, he seemed to get through it like a champ—to my surprise, Utage's gamble paid off. It really speaks to how strongly he wants to spend time with her.

Finally, the episode ends with a more substantial glimpse at the real Keito—a strict, money-hungry control-freak, who sees a lot of potential issues with Utage hanging around more than she needs to be. But to be fair, he's not wrong to be concerned, even if it's not exactly coming from a selfless place. The Japanese idol industry is, tragically, cruel and unforgiving, especially when it comes to the personal love lives of those idols—and per Keito and Utage, it sounds like Keito, in particular, has amassed what could generously be described as an unhinged fan base.

Even if his motivations are selfish and he's more concerned with his wallet than Tamon's safety and wellbeing (let alone Utage's, who—like the rest of F/ACE's fans—he doesn't seem to care about all), the fact remains that this is a real and valid concern each of the F/ACE boys should have both for themselves and each other—especially now that we know this anime isn't opposed to taking darker turns at times. Remember earlier in the series, when Utage's friends said if they ever found out Tamon had a girlfriend they'd, quote, “murder that bitch?” It was played off as a joke at the time, and I don't quite see this series quite going Oshi no Ko far in this specific way, but it's still all the evidence we need to know that it's still something that's lingering in the air.

In any case, by the sounds of it, next week's episode has a lot of comedic potential. A training camp for a show for F/ACE to strengthen their bonds, and Utage will be there since F/ACE's team doesn't want to have to go through all the trials and tribulations of breaking in a new part-timer (read: F/ACE's management wants to keep the reality of what its members are like behind-the-scenes on a need-to-know basis, and Utage already knows what three of the five members are like anyways). Moreover, does this mean we're finally going to learn more about the other two members of F/ACE, and what they're really like? The planets certainly seem to be aligning in that way, and I'm as excited as ever for next week.

