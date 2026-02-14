Hideshi Hino's Living Corpse Manga Gets AI Film Adaptation

Film uses Chat GPT for script, AI voices, AI models for performers

Hino Production announced on Friday that Hideshi Hino 's Kaiki! Shiniku no Otoko ( Living Corpse ) horror manga is getting a film adaptation that is being made completely using AI. The film is slated to open in July after an unveiling on April 29, and will be 70 minutes long.

The script is being written with Chat GPT. AI voices being used in the film belong to: Hiroshi Tamura (actor), Shigeru Saiki (actor), Hinako Saeki (actress), Shirō Sano (actor), Gō Rijū (actor and director), and Junji Ito (horror manga creator). The dialogue in the film is in English.

AI models "appearing" in the film are attributed to: Kyōko Hoshino, Yasushi Hoshino (written with the characters of Hideshi Hino 's real name), and Yūrei (name romanizations are not confirmed).

Takeshi Sone (director for the "AZUSA" short in the generAIdoscope AI omnibus film) is directing the film, and Hiroki Terai is the producer. Sone has been independently producing AI films since 2023.

The original manga debuted in 1986. DH Publishing (not related to Dark Horse Comics ) released the manga in English in 2004.

The story centers on a man who is a "living corpse," and the people and organizations he comes across in his wanderings, unable to accept himself.

Hino revealed in November he has pancreatic cancer, and would undergo surgery at the beginning of 2026 to remove the cancer.

Blast Books previously released Hino's Hell Baby and Panorama of Hell manga in English, and DH Publishing also released Hino's Red snake manga in English. Dark Horse Comics released Hino's Lullabies from Hell manga in English in 2006.

Star Fruit Books has released Hino's The Town of Pigs manga in English, and has also re-released Panorama of Hell , and released Hino's Occult Detective Club: Graveyard of the Death Dolls manga.

Hino has also been involved in horror films, having written and directed the 1985 film Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood and the 1988 film Guinea Pig 6: Mermaid in a Manhole . His Hideshi Hino 's Theater of Horror work is a series of six horror live-action films based on his manga. The film series debuted in 2004.