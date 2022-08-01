Star Fruit Books Releases Sawanabe Zombie, Town of Pigs, 6 More Horror Manga Under New Blood Orange Imprint

Star Fruit Books announced on Wednesday its new Blood Orange imprint for horror titles. The company is releasing the following horror manga under Blood Orange in English, with the first two manga now available:

Title: Sawanabe Zombie

Author: Kakio Tsurukawa

Description: After six months of surviving the zombie apocalypse, college student Sawanabe finally gets bit. However, the transformation comes with the unexpected surprise that the young man is still able to think like a human. Having to fight for survival, Sawanabe must balance his morality with his craving for human flesh.



Title: Town of Pigs

Author: Hideshi Hino

Description: One night, under a blood red moon glimmering with demonic beauty, a group of devilish creatures armed with axes and spears came riding into a quiet city on horseback. One by one, they loaded the villagers up into cages and carried them off without any explanation... I barely managed to escape alive.



Title: Grin Grin Grin

Author: Sangatou

Description: The child of morning and night, the thunder bird, the great tree, the spirit...

An anthology spun from beautiful, strange, and slightly eerie lives.



Title: TATARISM: Takaya Tatari's Selected Works

Author: Takaya Tatari

Description: A oneshot collection of choice works by Sci-Fi Horror mangaka and DJ, Tatari Takayama! Author of “The Fear of Mouth Eyes Woman” and “G-Pen Magic”



Title: The Horrors Of Noroi Michiru volume 1

Author: Noroi Michiru

Description: The collection the two volumes will comprise of his one shots and each page will be rendered in exquisite detail to showcase his splendid artwork - each panel worthy of being framed. Noroi Michiru's aesthetic is impressive in that it conforms to Western expectations, both amongst illustrated covers and also pages of narrative - focused, realistic anatomy opposed to more exaggerated, fanciful forms.



The company also announced the following manga, the release details of which it will announce at a later date:

Miyako Cojima's Wonder House of Horrors

Hideshi Hino 's Occult Detective Club: Doll Cemetery

's Hideshi Hino 's Panorama of Hell

Matt Haasch founded the Star Fruit Books company in Florida in May 2020. The digital publisher's releases are available worldwide as .pdf and .cbz files. The company's first license was Q-ta Minami 's Pop Life manga.

Update: Updated wording to reflect release vs. license for some manga, including Town of Pigs

Source: Email correspondence