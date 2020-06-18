New Publisher Star Fruit Books Licenses Q-ta Minami's Pop Life Manga

1st of 2 slice-of-life volumes slated for digital release in September

The new U.S. manga publisher Star Fruit Books announced Q-ta Minami 's Pop Life manga as its first license on Sunday. Star Fruit Books is planning to release the first volume of the two-volume slice-of-life series digitally in English through its website in September.

Matt Haasch founded the company in Florida on May 26. The digital publisher's releases will be available worldwide as .pdf and .cbz files.

The manga's story centers on manga creator Sakura, her son Kaede who goes to a correspondence high school, event company employee Akemi, and Akemi's elementary school children Taichi and Ruru. The two fatherless families live calm, free, and gentle lives while supporting each other.

Minami launched the series digitally in 2016. Shueisha released the second and final compiled book volume in print in April 2018.

Minami's other manga include Sukunahikona , Chikatetsu no Kaze ni Fukarete , Hirake Koma! , Quit It Worrying about My Girl , Temperature of Dream , and Yurayura . Minami was married to Grandchild in the world -AMAMI- manga creator SABE . The couple had a child and divorced before SABE passed away in January 2009.

Sources: Email correspondence, Star Fruit Books' Twitter account