Victoria of Many Faces TV Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, July Debut

Kadokawa announced on Monday that the television anime of writer Syuu and illustrator Nanna Fujimi 's Victoria of Many Faces ( Tefuda ga Ōme no Victoria ) light novel series will debut in July on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The company also revealed a teaser visual.

The anime will star:

Nobukage Kimura ( Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 , episode director for tsuritama , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Naohiro Fukushima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 , #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Mina Ōsawa ( Given anime franchise) is designing the characters for animation. Frontier Works is credited for the original work planning.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English and it describes the story:

In an age when spies act behind the scenes in every land, Chloe spends her days successfully carrying out even the most difficult missions due to her unparalleled disguise skills and martial arts abilities. After the betrayal of her boss, she suddenly disappears—as Chloe plans to redo her life as the ordinary citizen Victoria in the neighboring kingdom of Ashberry, striving for a “normal” life. However, Victoria's peaceful life is abruptly cut short as she begins to get involved with many people. In this new land, her experiences and abilities from her days as a spy come in far more useful than she ever expected! On the other hand, the second prince--and others--take an interest in Victoria's strength, and the shadows close in on the woman with many faces…!

Syuu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2021 and the latest update was in February 2022. Kadokawa published the third novel volume in print in January 2024.

Komo Ushino is drawing a manga adaptation, which launched on Kadokawa 's Flos Comic website in December 2022. The manga's sixth volume shipped on February 16. Yen Press is also publishing the manga adaptation in English.

