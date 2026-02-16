Manga Up! Global Adds Writer Tomoki Matsumoto, Artist LOSA's The Bound Hero Knows No Fear Manga

Manga about woman fighting for her dream to become a hero launched in 2021

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added writer Tomoki Matsumoto and artist LOSA 's The Bound Hero Knows No Fear ( Yūsha wa Osorezu ) manga on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Manga UP! Global describes the manga:

Elizaveta dreams of becoming a hero. To chase that dream, she enrolls in the Hero Training Academy and spends every day honing her swordsmanship. But her male rivals shun her for being a woman, urging her to abandon her ambition. Refusing to give up, Elizaveta presses forward—until a devastating tragedy strikes... Now stripped of everything, her journey of justice begins.

The ongoing manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in 2021. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2024.

Source: Email correspondence