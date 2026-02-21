M2 Animates Opening Sequence for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor Smartphone Game

Game launched worldwide on Wednesday

Bushiroad released the opening animated sequence on Wednesday for the Hunter X Hunter Nen x Survivor "survival roguelike" game. Studio M2 animated the sequence.

Takahiro Yoshimatsu was the chief animation director, and Takashi Muratani was the animation director. Yūki Morishita was the storyboard artist. Yuuta Hattori was the producer on the anime.

The game launched worldwide on February 18 for iOS and Android.

The game is free to play with optional purchases available in game.

Players control characters from the franchise to fight hordes of enemies. Players create parties strategically, and the game features simple controls. Bushiroad states the boss battles feature gimmicks characteristic of the tense combat of the franchise.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting's Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact 2D 3v3 fighting game launched worldwide for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023, but ended the brand last December. The company now publishes its mobile games under the Bushimo label and its console games under the Bushiroad name.