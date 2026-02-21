'Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1' Anime Film's Main Trailer Highlights New Scenes

Film opens in Japan on April 24

Kyoto Animation began streaming on Saturday the main trailer for Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 ( Saishū Gakushō Hibike! Euphonium Zenpen ), the first part in the Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie project.

The film will include a newly animated performance scene from the "Sunrise Festival," the annual in-story marching band event. Additionally, the film will feature a new scene of Kumiko Oumae as she "takes on the great responsibility of becoming club president."

Image via Sound! Euphonium anime's website ©Ayano Takeda,TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners2024

The film will open on April 24 in 200 theaters across Japan.

Kyoto Animation describes the film:

The grand finale of the series is here!!! This journey will lead to the next melody— For ten years, Sound! Euphonium has depicted the youth of high school students who devote themselves to the concert band. Following the emotional finale of Sound! Euphonium 3 broadcast in 2024, the story reaches its true conclusion in 2026 with the long-awaited theatrical film, “The Final Movie Part 1.” The film is led by Chief Director Tatsuya Ishihara , who has guided Kyoto Animation 's production team throughout the past decade, and Director Taichi Ogawa , who has been an integral part of the series' creative core. Along with Kyoto Animation 's meticulous visual refinement, Jukki Hanada has newly written the scenario, and numerous new scenes have been added—including performance scenes that were never shown in the TV series. The production team has collaborated to make a film that lives up to the title “The Final Movie Part 1.” A decade-long journey—toward the next stage. The curtain rises on the final chapter of Sound! Euphonium marks the culmination of this beloved anime series.

The anime will star:

Taichi Ogawa is directing the anime, and Tatsuya Ishihara is the chief director. Jukki Hanada is in charge of the script and series composition. Character designers include Shoko Ikeda and Kazumi Ikeda , and Kazumi Ikeda is also the chief animation director. Akito Matsuda is composing the music at Lantis and Heart Company , with music cooperation by Senzoku Gakuen College of Music .

Other staff members include:

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day anime opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan in August 2023 in 74 theaters. The film was the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise.

The third 13-episode season of the anime premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as it aired in Japan. The third anime season adapted Kumiko's third year in high school.

Source: Press release