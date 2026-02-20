Pokémon FireRed, LeafGreen Games Launch on Switch on February 27

Pokémon 's website announced on Friday that the Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version games will launch for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on February 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The games will only be available digitally from the Nintendo eShop.

The Pokémon Company hosts Pokémon Day on February 27 and will also host a Pokémon Presents livestream on that day.

Both games originally launched in January 2004 for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld console. The games are respective remakes of the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games, which launched for Nintendo Game Boy in February 1996.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16. The "Mega Dimension" DLC for the game launched on December 10.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.

Pokémon Pokopia , a new cozy-style life simulation crafting game for the Pokémon franchise , will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5.