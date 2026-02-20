Romelia War Chronicle TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Full Staff

Pony Canyon revealed the main cast and staff on Friday for the television anime of Ryō Ariyama 's Romelia War Chronicle: Even After Defeating the Demon King, Humanity Still Seems Doomed, So I Formed a Military Force ( Romelia Senki: Maō o Taoshita Ato mo Jinrui Yabasō Dakara Guntai Soshiki Shita ) light novel series.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Ryo Ariyama/Shogakukan/"Romelia War Chronicle" Production Committee.

The anime stars:

Yuna Nemoto as Romelia von Graham

as Romelia von Graham Jin Ogasawara as Al

as Al Tomohiro Ōno as Ray

The anime's staff includes:

The series will debut this year.

Seven Seas licensed the novels' manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After journeying alongside her fiancé on his quest to defeat the Demon King, Romelia is suddenly deemed useless and sent home, her engagement annulled. While the prince and his group return as celebrated heroes, Rome goes home as a disgrace. But she's not the same girl who left her province. While following the adventurers, Rome was the only one without magic or strength but she found her own abilities in trade, negotiation, finances, and gathering information. And now, she plans to use these skills to not only help her family's province, but help the still struggling kingdom. The Demon King may be defeated, but his allies and demons continue to roam. With only her wits and brilliance, Rome will build an army of her own and keep the kingdom safe—no matter what it takes.

Seven Seas released the first volume on January 13, and will release the second volume on April 28.

Ariyama launched the light novel series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, before being published under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint. The series currently has over 550,000 copies in circulation, and ended in its sixth volume on November 18. Kodama illustrated the first novel volume and Ryō Kamito illustrated volumes 2-6.

The manga series adaptation with art by Ryō Kamito launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform in January 2022.

Source: Press release