Romelia War Chronicle TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Full Staff
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pony Canyon revealed the main cast and staff on Friday for the television anime of Ryō Ariyama's Romelia War Chronicle: Even After Defeating the Demon King, Humanity Still Seems Doomed, So I Formed a Military Force (Romelia Senki: Maō o Taoshita Ato mo Jinrui Yabasō Dakara Guntai Soshiki Shita) light novel series.
The anime stars:
- Yuna Nemoto as Romelia von Graham
- Jin Ogasawara as Al
- Tomohiro Ōno as Ray
The anime's staff includes:
- Director: Hiroshi Shirai (unit director for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero)
- Assistant Director: Takahiro Hirata (episode director for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You first two seasons)
- Series Composition & Screenplay: Aya Satsuki (Solo Camping for Two, A Girl & Her Guard Dog)
- Character Design: Yoshiko Saitō / Yūta Ōtaka
- Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
- Color Design: Yuki Kadomatsu (Stella)
- Director of Photography: Megumi Himeno (GRAPHINICA)
- Photography: GRAPHINICA
- Editing: Misato Takikawa (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Daiki Yamaki (Klang Klang)
- Sound Effects: Daiki Ogawa (SOUND BOX)
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music: KOHTA YAMAMOTO
- Music Production: PONY CANYON
- Animation Production: Atra
The series will debut this year.
Seven Seas licensed the novels' manga adaptation, and it describes the story:
After journeying alongside her fiancé on his quest to defeat the Demon King, Romelia is suddenly deemed useless and sent home, her engagement annulled. While the prince and his group return as celebrated heroes, Rome goes home as a disgrace. But she's not the same girl who left her province. While following the adventurers, Rome was the only one without magic or strength but she found her own abilities in trade, negotiation, finances, and gathering information. And now, she plans to use these skills to not only help her family's province, but help the still struggling kingdom. The Demon King may be defeated, but his allies and demons continue to roam.
With only her wits and brilliance, Rome will build an army of her own and keep the kingdom safe—no matter what it takes.
Seven Seas released the first volume on January 13, and will release the second volume on April 28.
Ariyama launched the light novel series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, before being published under Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko imprint. The series currently has over 550,000 copies in circulation, and ended in its sixth volume on November 18. Kodama illustrated the first novel volume and Ryō Kamito illustrated volumes 2-6.
The manga series adaptation with art by Ryō Kamito launched on Mag Garden's Mag Comi platform in January 2022.
Source: Press release