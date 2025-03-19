Seven Seas Licenses Makina-san's a Love Bot?!, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, 8 More Titles

Although Him, the Smile, & Bloom wouldn't be the first otome game I'd recommend, it's still a good time.

― Although it's not unheard of (Norn9, anyone?), Him, the Smile, & Bloom isn't an otome game where you're forced to choose between romantic interests. Instead, when you pick which route you want to follow, you also pick which heroine you're playing – each love story unfolds between a specific coup...