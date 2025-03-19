News
Seven Seas Licenses Makina-san's a Love Bot?!, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, 8 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: DEAR. DOOR (Comic) manhwa
Creator: Pluto
Release Date: October 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas Webtoons label)
Summary:
After a devastating personal loss, Kyungjoon wants nothing more than to drown his grief in the silence and safety of his houseplants. But Kyungjoon is also a cop, and it's a cop's job to go after criminals. One day, hot pursuit of a suspect leads to Kyungjoon discovering signs of cult activity. Soon, the policeman is caught up in the machinations of monsters and demons, the worst of which is the demon king, Lord Cain, whose survival in this world depends on mana that can only be accessed through a “door.” Cain's door happens to be inside Kyungjoon, so how exactly is the demon planning to open it?
Title: Makina-san’s a Love Bot?!
Creator: Yoshimi Sato
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary:
Gloomy high schooler and robot otaku Akutsu Eita comes home one day to find his school's idol, Agatsuma Makina, right outside. A lucky break for Eita, especially when he finds out that she's a robot created for sex! The virginal Eita is thrown through a loop by how physical things start suddenly getting. But while Makina wants to bare it all, including her robotic interior, Eita has to keep her identity a secret—doesn't he?!
Title: I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! audiobook
Creator: Yomu Mishima and Nadare Takamine
Release Date: March 20 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided between the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!
Title: Adachi and Shimamura audiobook
Creator: Hitoma Iruma, raemz, Non
Release Date: May 15 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
Adachi and Shimamura, two young women who attend the same high school, are inseparable friends. Whether playing table tennis, chatting about favorite TV shows, or just relaxing together, they're happy to share their days. When Adachi's friendship turns into romantic attraction, the relationship begins to change, one day at a time. This beloved yuri series has been charming audiences in Japan for years, and was one of the top-requested yuri light novels in Seven Seas' reader surveys. Now, for the first time ever, read the original Adachi and Shimamura light novels in English, both in paperback and in early ebook editions!
Title: HOOL!GAN'S
Creator: Iro Itani
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
In nineteenth century London, deep in the East End, there live the Hooligans: a band of miscreants led by alchemist Lee Heartrib, the current head of the Antilia Family mafia. Entrusted with guardianship of the city by his predecessor, Lee uses his alchemy to keep the junkies happy—but his true aim is creating a “paradise” for the good of the people. And sometimes, that involves getting his hands dirty, especially when he's pitted against the other mafia heads, or shadowy beings who want to eliminate human life on earth.
Title: Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory
Creator: Ryō Ariyama, Ryō Kamito, Kodama
Release Date: January 2026 (volume 1)
Summary:
After journeying alongside her fiancé on his quest to defeat the Demon King, Romelia is suddenly deemed useless and sent home, her engagement annulled. While the prince and his group return as celebrated heroes, Rome goes home as a disgrace. But she's not the same girl who left her province. While following the adventurers, Rome was the only one without magic or strength but she found her own abilities in trade, negotiation, finances, and gathering information. And now, she plans to use these skills to not only help her family's province, but help the still struggling kingdom. The Demon King may be defeated, but his allies and demons continue to roam.
With only her wits and brilliance, Rome will build an army of her own and keep the kingdom safe—no matter what it takes.
Title: Low Tide in Twilight webtoon
Creator: euja
Release Date: January 2026 (volume 1, Seven Seas Webtoons label)
Summary:
Kim Euihyun is an omega at his limit. After living a life of troubles and owing an unpayable debt that isn't even his, he's ready to give up. Hoping to spare himself and his little brother a life of more pain, he opts to walk into the cold depths of the sea. With his escape in reach, it seems like everything will be over soon—until someone catches him. Yeo Taeju, a sadistic alpha who seems to take pleasure in other's pain, gives Euihyun the choice to pay off his debt with his body but when the omega refuses, Taeju proves he has no other choice.
Still desperate for escape, Euihyun tries to plan his next attempt while doing restaurant work. But with a sorry paycheck that barely covers his interests and his little brother to care for, will Euihyun have to sell his body after all just to survive? And, is it even worth surviving if this is what his life is meant to be?
Title: Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Creator: Kai Ikada
Release Date: December 2025 (volume 1-2 omnibus)
Summary:
City boy Tsubasa Shiki has just moved from Tokyo out to the sticks in Hokkaido—and right in the middle of winter! Despite being dressed in many, many layers, Tsubasa is quick to find the blistering cold inescapable and unbearable. Stumbling around trying to find his way, Tsubasa makes a beautiful discovery: A Hokkaido Gal, buxom but barely covered in the freezing weather! Minami Fuyuki is a Hokkaido local who takes an immediate interest in Tsubasa, wanting him to tell her all about city life. Tsubasa tries to resist falling for the blonde beauty—after all, he's supposed to be into prim, proper, raven-haired girls!—but there's no resisting Minami's electric and boisterous personality.
But will his strict grandmother also be able to appreciate her charms, or will Tsubasa be forced to part ways with his first Hokkaido friend?
Title: Painter of the Night webtoon
Creator: Byeonduck
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas Webtoons label)
Summary:
Na-kyum is a talented artist who excels in painting beautiful gay erotica, though he does so under a pseudonym. Yet recently, he has given up painting, vowing never to create lewd art again. But the notoriously lust-driven nobleman Seungho Yoon didn't get the memo—nor will he accept it—and forces Na-kyum to become his in-house painter, demanding the artist create his erotic works just for Seungho to enjoy. Can Na-kyum endure being Seungho's personal painter of the night or will the late-night activities be too much for him?
Seven Seas also licensed Arise Zhang/Fei Tian Ye Xiang's Twin Jades of Jiangdong danmei/Boys' Love novel series, and will release the first volume both digitally and in print in January 2026.
Source: Press release